Letters to the Editor: The misogyny of denying college women access to abortion pills

To the editor: Convenient access to reproductive healthcare is extremely critical during a young woman’s college years. That is when she may be most likely to suffer the life-altering consequences of an unintended pregnancy, whether through a classmate’s sexual assault or an accidental conception. (“Why California public university students should have on-campus access to the ‘abortion pill,’” Opinion, Sept. 18)

Yet conservative male political and religious leaders strive to deprive female students of on-campus access to abortion. They ignore how a birth from an unintended college-age pregnancy invariably affects the mother far more than the father. The mother commonly will have to forgo a wide range of education, career and life options that remain open to the father.

Every effort should be made to enable college women to postpone giving birth until they are fully prepared to raise healthy, well-adjusted children. The push to limit on-campus reproductive healthcare options betrays rank misogyny.

Dennis Alston, Atwater, Calif.

To the editor: Students are “inconvenienced” because their campus health centers do not offer chemical abortions, we are told. They are missing classes, exams and work.

Has it ever occurred to students that avoiding sex would eliminate all these problems?

As a society, we should expect more of ourselves and others; we should value self-control and realize that affection between two unmarried students can be manifested in other ways.

It is sad that our society so casually interprets the sex act and the creation of human life.

Judith M. Seki, San Gabriel