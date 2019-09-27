Letters to the Editor: Adlai Stevenson’s cautionary quip for Elizabeth Warren

To the editor: A reader’s letter that questions whether there are enough voters willing to think about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) cogent arguments in her campaign for president is reminiscent of an exchange that was supposed to have occurred during a campaign rally when Democrat Adlai Stevenson was running for president in the 1950s.

When a supporter shouted out that every thinking American would vote for him, Stevenson replied, “That’s not enough. I need a majority.”

I suspect the exchange would be just as valid today as it was more than 60 years ago.

Darrel Miller, Santa Monica