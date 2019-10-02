Letters to the Editor: In praise of Jonah Goldberg, a rare GOP voice against Trump

To the editor: One letter writer takes columnist Jonah Goldberg to task, concluding, “Since Goldberg apparently no longer accepts Trump as a sentient, qualified, legally justifiable president, I have to ask him: What took you so long?”

My response: Has the writer been reading Goldberg’s weekly pieces over the past few years?

I have been avidly following him for my weekly dose of reassurance that there is still at least one sane, objective, clear-eyed, evidence-based Republican left on the planet, one who judges Donald Trump to be a disastrous president, a disgrace to the office and a threat to our country and our system of government. I regularly forward his pieces to family and friends who believe as Republicans that they have no choice but to support the president.

My sincere apologies to Goldberg if I have overstated and infected his views with my own, and my grateful thanks for his service to ethical journalism.

Peter Vincent, Los Angeles