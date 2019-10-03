Letters to the Editor: Trump has lost his mind. It’s time to use the 25th Amendment

To the editor: If there was any doubt whatsoever that President Trump is unfit to hold office, he dispelled that doubt with remarks he made on Wednesday. In a profanity-laced Twitter diatribe totally bereft of facts, he incoherently raved about traitors and enemies. In a new conference with the president of Finland, he labeled himself a “stable genius.”

Trump’s antics pose a threat to the nation. Enough of this lunancy. Any competent executive would have ample cause to fire an employee exhibiting Trump’s behaviors.

Impeachment takes too long; the immediate use of the 25th Amendment to remove him is now a moral and political imperative.

Sandra Perez, Santa Maria

To the editor: Trump’s shameful antics have grown from a national disgrace to a global one. His appearance at the United Nations last week and his recent televised meetings with the leaders of Ukraine and Finland were utterly nauseating and should have embarrassed every American.

It is incomprehensible that the leaders of the Republican Party are either silent or abetting Trump in destroying the reputation of our country on the international stage.

The damage to our standing in the world became sadly apparent during my summer travels, when I had the opportunity to ask people from around the globe what they thought of our president.

Ted Carmely, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: “Where’s My Roy Cohn?” is a riveting documentary currently playing at a limited number of theaters.

From the film, we learn that Cohn, as a brash young lawyer, was Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s whisperer and later went on to become Donald Trump’s attorney and mentor. Cohn imparted his foul-mouthed outspokenness and take-no-prisoners philosophy to clients like Trump, whom he warned never to admit mistakes or to apologize for his indiscretions.

Toward the end of his life — Cohn died of AIDS in 1986 — he was disbarred in New York for “dishonesty, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation.”

Trump’s recent expletive-laden outburst and his ad hominem attacks in the wake of sordid revelations about his contact with the president of Ukraine remind me of Cohn. There may be a parallel here: Cohn was ultimately disbarred, and Trump may be impeached.

Harold N. Bass, Porter Ranch