Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Letters to the Editor: Stanford shows how not to respect a sexual assault victim

Visitors to a “healing garden” on the Stanford University campus use an augmented-reality app that displays the words of Chanel Miller.
Visitors to a “healing garden” on the Stanford University campus use an augmented-reality app that displays the words of Chanel Miller.
(Sammy Dallal / Palo Alto Online)
Oct. 10, 2019
3 AM
Share

To the editor: Shame on Stanford University for seeking to capitalize on Chanel Miller’s misfortune with a so-called healing garden that’s ultimately all meringue and no filling, given its omission of any reference to the appalling event that prompted its creation in the first place.

Because in all honesty, after all that’s been said and done in this sad and infuriating affair, I find it simply amazing that the university’s tone-deaf administrators are apparently more concerned about protecting the assailant in this case, rather than honoring the brave young woman he victimized.

Perhaps Stanford ought to dispense with any further pretensions that it actually cares about the issues raised by Miller’s tragedy, by dismantling the garden and instead installing in its place the “Brock Turner Memorial Dumpster Bin,” with a plaque prominently posted in front that quotes his father’s successful appeal for leniency on his son’s behalf to now-former Judge Aaron Persky: “This is a steep price to pay for 20 minutes of action.”

Donald Koelper, Honolulu

OpinionLetters to the Editor
Newsletter
Get our weekly Opinion newsletter
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement