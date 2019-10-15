Letters to the Editor: Hollister Ranch beaches are finally anyone’s and everyone’s

To the editor: Kudos to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Assemblywoman Monique Limon (D-Santa Barbara), the involved coastal agencies and especially advocate Susan Jordan for standing up for the public interest in opening access at Hollister Ranch.

The state Constitution and the California Coastal Act should have been sufficient to provide public access to the pristine beaches in this Santa Barbara County community. Still, if implementation of Limon’s law facilitates public access, so be it.

When the beach is finally opened, we’ll owe a big debt of gratitude to Jordan, who has fought long and hard for this goal. Her leadership of the Coastal Protection Network has been vital to numerous victories for coastal conservation and the public’s right to enjoy California’s shore.

Tom Osborne, Laguna Beach

Advertisement

The writer is author of the book “Coastal Sage: Peter Douglas and the Fight to Save California’s Shore.”

..

To the editor: When our view of our fellow citizens is that they are “hordes,” as suggested by one letter writer, we have already surrendered to the elitist propaganda.

This state successfully hosts the Point Reyes National Seashore. We can enjoy and preserve nature. The shore at Hollister Ranch is everyone’s by law, and it is time for that access to be opened.

Advertisement

Budd La Rue, Lompoc