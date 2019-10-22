Letters to the Editor: A Mormon saving us from Trump would atone for the church’s past racism

To the editor: It’s fitting if Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) or fellow members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) help fulfill an 1843 prophecy attributed to their faith: One day, the U.S. Constitution “will hang by a thread and a Mormon, or a group of Mormons, will save the nation.”

Romney doubtless recalls how a law grounded in the 14th Amendment -- the 1964 Civil Rights Act -- prompted his church to save itself from lasting opprobrium.

Even after passage of that law, LDS held fast to a discriminatory tenet that forbade black people to assume the “priesthood” (a status accorded all adult white males in good standing). With the threat of loss of its tax-exempt status looming, in 1978 the church rescinded its offensive tenet, purportedly per a “revelation” from God.

Thus, the LDS saved face and fortune by heeding the Constitution. If only Romney and his brethren might soon return the favor by helping impeach President Trump, lest he continue to debase the Constitution.

Aaron Mills, Solana Beach

To the editor: I have a new prophecy for 2020: Trump will be removed from office, Vice President Mike Pence will also be out, and Romney will be nominated for president.

William Mac Neil, Los Angeles