Letters to the Editor: Gov. Newsom is shocked, shocked by California’s high gas prices

To the editor: It seems that Gov. Gavin Newsom is irked enough with the high price of gasoline in California that he wants the state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra to conduct an investigation into possible market manipulation and price fixing.

Gasoline is a commodity with a cost. Its cost basis is the global price of crude oil, another commodity. The price we pay for retail gasoline is the cost of crude plus all of the costs involved in getting it to become the gasoline we purchase at the corner station.

It’s really not that complicated. The money goes somewhere. A good auditor can track it down. Why does it have to be a conspiracy?

Oh, but it’s them -- they’re doing it.

If you ask me, California’s costs are too high for a lot of things, and it’s getting very close to costing more than it’s worth -- even to live here.

Arthur G. Saginian, Santa Clarita

To the editor: Newsom is requesting an investigation into why gas in California can be as much as 30 cents higher per gallon than in other states.

In the same article, it is reported that the average national gas price was almost $2.65. The Los Angeles Times could do its readers a big favor by asking the governor where he buys his gas for $2.95 a gallon.

David Perkins, Irvine

To the editor: I returned recently from a two-week visit to South Carolina. Regular unleaded prices were around $2.25 per gallon.

Even adding the California and federal taxes to this price, we would still pay about $1 more per gallon here.

Ralph Jones, Riverside

To the editor: Isn’t it nice that the governor wants the attorney general to investigate the inexplicably high price of gasoline in California?

It’s sort of like your best friend stealing your wallet, and then helping you look for it when you notice that it’s missing.

Jack Carpenter, Sylmar