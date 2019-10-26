Letters to the Editor: Want to beat Trump? Nominate Nancy Pelosi for president

To the editor: Are Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, all Democratic presidential candidates, electable? (“Sorry, ‘electability’ matters,” editorial, Oct. 20)

Sanders just suffered a heart attack. Harris is done after throwing former Vice President Joe Biden under the bus. Others remain viable, but there’s still one good candidate waiting in the wings: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi is the most qualified presidential candidate who could be drafted at the Democratic National Convention. She is the de facto Democratic Party leader, heading the effort to impeach President Trump. She brilliantly contrasts with our unstable and dangerous commander-in-chief.

As speaker, she was crucial in obtaining passage of the Affordable Care Act. As president, she would be an effective partner with Congress.

Bruce Cort Daniels, Running Springs, Calif.

..

To the editor: The editorial board tells us to consider electability when voting in the Democratic primary, yet you provide no guidance on how to determine who is the most electable.

The big question is whether it is more important to excite the base or to attract swing voters. When Democrats made the mistake in 1972 of nominating George McGovern, the answer was clearly the latter.

But 47 years later, there aren’t many swing voters left. The best way to find the most electable candidate may be to vote for the one that excites you.

Russell Stone, Westchester

..

To the editor: The winner in 2020 will be decided by the independents and soft Trumpers in swing states. These voters have made clear they have no use for a real lefty.

For Democrats, it boils down to this: Field a reasonably centrist candidate, or prepare to lose.

Nicholas LaTerza, Calabasas