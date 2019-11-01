Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Letters to the Editor: A powerful image of dedicated domestic workers in the Getty fire

Carmen Solano gets in the back of an Uber car after finding out the neighborhood where she works had been evacuated because of the Getty fire.
(Los Angeles Times)
Nov. 1, 2019
3 AM
To the editor: The article on housekeepers, gardeners and others showing up to their jobs in the affluent areas affected by the Getty fire was a touching piece, a quick snapshot of the Latinx worker community and how dedicated they are to their jobs.

Traveling across this city, they had not heard about the Getty fire, though I believe they still would have come if they had. This is an immigrant population that has a strong work ethic because the people desperately need the money to survive.

I hope these employers compensate their workers and allow them the comfort of knowing there are caring people in this sprawling city.

Judith Kaplan, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Before he was president, Donald Trump infamously said this about immigrants from Mexico: “They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

He should read this article; it’s not just “some.”

Jeffrey A. Teets, Lakewood

