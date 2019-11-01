Letters to the Editor: A powerful image of dedicated domestic workers in the Getty fire

To the editor: The article on housekeepers, gardeners and others showing up to their jobs in the affluent areas affected by the Getty fire was a touching piece, a quick snapshot of the Latinx worker community and how dedicated they are to their jobs.

Traveling across this city, they had not heard about the Getty fire, though I believe they still would have come if they had. This is an immigrant population that has a strong work ethic because the people desperately need the money to survive.

I hope these employers compensate their workers and allow them the comfort of knowing there are caring people in this sprawling city.

Judith Kaplan, Los Angeles

To the editor: Before he was president, Donald Trump infamously said this about immigrants from Mexico: “They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

He should read this article; it’s not just “some.”

Jeffrey A. Teets, Lakewood