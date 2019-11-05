Letters to the Editor: Why ‘Exxon fire’ says a lot more than ‘Maria fire’

To the editor: The current fire names aren’t bad, but they could be better. Really good ones would go against National Interagency Fire Center guidelines, which discourage naming fires after people.

I would name these fires after some of the responsible people and organizations.

How about the “Raymond Fire,” named after Lee Raymond, the chief executive of Exxon and then ExxonMobil, who was a leading instigator of anti-science propaganda? And, of course, the “Exxon Fire” and “Valero Fire” would note those companies’ consistent efforts to increase climate change.

I wouldn’t want a “Donald Fire,” though. That would just give him pleasure and encourage him to do more to destroy our environment.

Scott Peer, Glendale