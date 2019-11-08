Letters to the Editor: ‘Deep fake’ videos pose a threat. Our government needs to do more to stop them

To the editor: Social media and news organizations may soon use artificial intelligence to detect highly sophisticated inauthentic footage, also known as “deep fake” videos, before the 2020 election. It is unbelievable and frightening that even with all the new technology, it may be difficult or impossible to stop these videos.

We know that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign. I assume that in 2020, we will see more of it.

Wouldn’t it make sense for our government to pay close attention to this problem? Yes, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (D-Ky.) stalled on supporting funding for election cybersecurity. Why?

We need lawmakers to do everything possible to secure our elections. This is not a partisan issue, nor is it about the candidates. It’s about our voting systems, which we need to make safe from compromise.

Marlene Bronson, Los Angeles

To the editor: There are simple solutions (for voters) to the complex of deep fake videos.

Buy a newspaper subscription for pennies per day for online access. Tune into “NewsHour” on PBS. Check out the League of Women Voters website.

For all the legitimate hand-wringing over deep fake videos, we have reputable, easily accessible sources for news and opinion.

Bruce Johnson, San Diego