To the editor: The most compelling reason to support the impeachment and removal of President Trump goes well beyond a punitive response to unethical or illegal behavior. Rather, it is our opportunity to reject a dangerous road map others would likely follow.

Impeaching Trump is of course traumatic, but his offenses go far beyond sexual improprieties, lying or even extreme incompetence. Rather, we have a president who has effectively nullified the authority of co-equal branches of government and, in one instance of which we are now clearly aware, has played a dangerous game of coercion with global implications that are very contrary to our national interests.

Painful as this process is, it’s time for Democrats and Republicans to do the right thing and urge the removal of this man from office. Failing to impeach Trump would amount to an implicit approval of his actions; it would change our system of government in ways that we will all come to regret.

Larry Lobert, Grosse Pointe Park, Mich.

To the editor: No matter the outcome, my faith in the American system has been somewhat restored by the impeachment process. As I watched the testimonies, I felt hope, as few countries would engage in a process like this.

Like the former White House Russia advisor Fiona Hill, I came from England and am a naturalized citizen. I have seen Democrats and Republicans clash on countless issues in the past, but today’s polarization is dangerous for democracy. There is no middle ground on the Trump presidency.

Even if the Republicans believe there is enough evidence with which to impeach the president, the Senate would never vote to convict and remove Trump. In fact, any Republican with the courage to look at the evidence and declare that what Trump did was fundamentally wrong would probably lose his or her seat and face humiliation.

So, the answer for us is to look at both sides with an open mind, understand the other side so compromise is possible and, most importantly, vote.

Sylvia Martin, Studio City

To the editor: During the impeachment hearings, we listened over and over again to the pleas of veteran diplomats and security witnesses insisting that we must help Ukraine combat Russian aggression. But did you hear any of them recommend that we should improve our relationship with Russia?

Why is it that making peace with Russia wasn’t mentioned during the proceedings? What’s wrong with reconciling with Russia?

Do we really want to keep Russia as our perpetual enemy? How much longer are we going to allow our two nations to point enough nuclear weapons at each other to destroy the world? How much longer are we going to be dominated by the military-industrial complex?

Mike Rustigan, Laguna Beach