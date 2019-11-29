Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Letters to the Editor: Pete Buttigieg’s smugness is making it a lot easier to get over him

Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg looks on as Amy Klobuchar speaks during the Democratic presidential debate on Nov. 20.
(Saul Loeb / AFP-Getty Images)
Nov. 29, 2019
3 AM
Share

To the editor: Like op-ed article writer Rich Benjamin, I too fell head over heels for South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg when he first announced his presidential candidacy.

I found the Democrat to be bright and articulate (in every one of the several languages he is said to speak fluently), and he seemed personable and knowledgeable.

I began to have some second thoughts as I listened to him during the debates and in interviews. He came across to me as a little too holier-than-thou and smug. My love totally soured and my concerns were verified when, during the second debate, he lashed out at Beto O’Rourke with an insulting remark: “I don’t need lessons from you on courage, political or personal.”

Buttigieg has a big ego. Do we need another four years with a self-centered president in the White House who thinks only he is right and has all the answers?

Advertisement

Marcia Kahan Rosenthal, Santa Monica

OpinionLetters to the EditorCampaign 2020
Newsletter
Get our weekly Opinion newsletter
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement