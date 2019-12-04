Letters to the Editor: Hearings prove Trump abused his power and Republicans don’t care

To the editor: The House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry and report clearly demonstrated two things: First, Donald Trump abused the power of the presidency for his own gain, and second, Republican legislators are willing to put their party before our country.

Republicans appear poised to not only ignore President Trump’s shakedown of Ukraine, but also to accept his crackpot theory that it was Ukraine that interfered in the 2016 election.

Additionally, the Republicans have not called out Trump for his nasty attacks on numerous career government personnel; these people should be thanked for their service and for their willingness to testify. It is telling that key players in the Trump administration, including Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, lacked the courage and decency of the career professionals.

Trump said he’d make America great again. His actions have done otherwise, and he should be impeached and removed from office.

David Michels, Encino

To the editor: Who are we kidding? Presidents and members of Congress have always fashioned legislation, made calls, held meetings and directed funds and projects with an eye toward their home districts and voter bases so they would get reelected.

In our interconnected world economy, some of these actions had to involve foreign governments. A member of Congress votes for military aid to Israel, which leads to weapons contracts in certain home districts and states.

What Trump did was just stupid by blatantly targeting Biden and involving Rudolph Giuliani and his cronies.

Obstruction is another matter — that is the real high crime.

Chris Williamson, Camarillo

To the editor: Having watched all the hearings, I discerned the facts for myself and therefore opted not to read the House Intelligence Committee report produced by the Democrats.

Instead I read the Republican rebuttal, which I found to be stunningly full of hubris. The foundation of their argument was simply and repetitively “the evidence does not show that” Trump did anything wrong, as if all they needed to say was, “Nope, he didn’t do it, case closed.”

Clearly they have no shame.

Barbara Jackson, Cerritos

To the editor: A nation is only as great as the standards and ethics to which its citizenry holds its leaders.

If we the people tolerate low standards at the top echelons of our government, we shall be citizens of a substandard nation.

Ron Rothschild, Orange