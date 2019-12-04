To the editor: The handwriting is on the wall. Anyone who thinks that half of America, which is what women are, are going to reelect a man who grossly dishonors any woman who crosses his path is in his dotage. (“Trump has turned the suburbs into a GOP disaster zone. Does that doom his reelection?” Nov. 29)

My great aunt was a suffragette 100 years ago, and here women are being dishonored by a man once more — and a president at that.

Hillary Clinton stood alone among Democrats in the last election, but now several women are running. And they will continue to come. We are on a march to truly make America great for all its citizens.

Jo Caldwell, San Diego

To the editor: Defeating Trump, which once appeared as a slam dunk for Democrats, doesn’t look like a sure thing now.

Why? Because the increasing cattle show of presidential candidates for the party’s presidential nomination is becoming ridiculous. The candidates need to rethink what they are attempting to do and put national interest before personal ego lest they be part of a losing cause.

A. Marco Turk, Santa Monica