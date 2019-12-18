To the editor: I’d like to ask Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer just where he thinks the flights from Hollywood Burbank Airport should go.

Currently, flights take off and fly south over North Hollywood toward the 134 Freeway, where they turn west. Is Feuer suing the federal government because he wants the departing planes to fly directly over more densely populated North Hollywood and thus avoid the more politically active and less diverse Ventura Boulevard corridor? Those of us in North Hollywood still get all of the landings and the first 30% of the takeoffs (the noisiest part).

I’m glad the Studio City and other hillside residents have a smartphone app where they can instantly register their noise complaints. Those of us who live closer to the airport had to attend meetings with airport and federal officials for many years before we finally got a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew and the promise that departing planes would climb higher and faster — which made the takeoffs even noisier.

The only way to get rid of flight noise is to close the airport, and I don’t think we want that. Why not continue to share the burden of flight noise?

Jonathan Zimmerman, North Hollywood