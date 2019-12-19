To the editor: The Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff, got what they wanted. The vote to impeach President Trump passed the House with zero Republican votes.

Now it must move on to the Republican-majority Senate, where Trump will likely be acquitted. The Democrats have a Pyrrhic and partisan “victory” that will do nothing but energize Trump’s base and further divide our struggling nation.

Why Democrats pursued this impeachment when they knew how it would end is beyond me. What an incredible waste of time and taxpayers’ money.

This is a said time for our nation.

Michael Pravica, Henderson, Nev.

To the editor: The L.A. Times has recently published articles on Trump that had nothing to do with impeachment, including one on the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaces the old North American Free Trade Agreement, and another on a federal spending deal that allows the president flexibility in spending money on his border wall.

Well, isn’t this the “Art of the Deal”? It’s why voters picked Trump to be their president.

How ironic was it that Pelosi, the key congressional force behind the free trade pact that gave Trump one of his greatest victories, announced the USMCA deal on the same day Democrats unveiled their articles of impeachment against Trump?

Harvey Pearson, Los Feliz

To the editor: A major talking point from Democrats during the impeachment debate was that our Constitution was in jeopardy if Trump was not removed from office.

It is refreshing to know that Democrats now regard the Constitution in such high esteem, since many in the party have suggested getting rid of the 2nd Amendment and the electoral college.

Janet Polak, Beverly Hills