To the editor: Growing up in Cleveland in the early 1950s, I found it difficult to find a safe, unpolluted beach to swim in Lake Erie. The Cuyahoga River would actually catch on fire because of heavy pollution. (“Trump’s plans to strip clean water protections leave New Mexico fearing pollution and health risks,” Dec. 31)

Moving to Southern California as a child, I did not at first see the San Gabriel Mountains, which people had to tell me were there, because of smog. As a postal worker in the early 1960s, I would wheeze and rub my eyes while walking my routes. As a beginning high school biology teacher 50 years ago, I regularly assigned my students papers on air pollution, water pollution and endangered wildlife. These topics were timely, as Rachel Carson had already published her book “Silent Spring” on the use of pesticides.

I can’t help but wonder, as I read about the Trump administration rolling back federal clean water rules and the obvious effects on water quality in New Mexico and elsewhere, if this was what the president meant when he said he wanted to make America great again.

For the sake of the country and the world, we must rid ourselves of Trump and his enablers. Make America safe again.

Jerry Lasnik, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: It is almost incomprehensible to me that our government is rolling back and removing laws that protect the purity and safety of our water, air and food.

Don’t Trump administration officials and their families breathe, drink water and eat food? Does their need for political power, campaign donations and accolades from the president override their humanity?

What would it take for them to wake up? An environmental catastrophe that kills thousands? Would that even be enough? Somehow I doubt it.

The removal of myriad environmental laws, some of which have been in place for decades, is yet another reason why Trump and the party he controls must be voted out of power in 2020.

Judy Reinsma, Santa Clarita

To the editor: Under the Trump administration, the EPA has become the EDA, or the Environmental Destruction Agency.

We can’t remain silent. Our children have a right to clean water and clean air. Another four years of Trump will mean it’s too late for us.

Eileen M. Elvins, Dana Point