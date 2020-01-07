To the editor: Advocating that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) “promptly transmit” the two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate because Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “should agree” to call witnesses is a fool’s errand.

Citing the “concern” expressed by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) being “open to witnesses” is not enough to trust the current batch of Republicans, especially McConnell, to do the right thing. The leader has already gone on record saying he won’t be impartial, so why should we expect him to defend democracy without first making a firm commitment to allow witnesses?

Blocking Judge Merrick Garland from receiving any Supreme Court confirmation hearing was his Rubicon, and he is now firmly committed to abusing his power in whatever way suits his interests. Pelosi should deliver the articles on her time frame, not his.

If Republicans want to “end this sham,” let them step up to allow testimony.

Bruce Ferber, Tarzana

To the editor: The Constitution stipulates that “when the president of the United States is tried, the chief justice shall preside.” But your editorial makes no mention of the manner in which Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. will choose to conduct the trial.

Will no one explain to McConnell that it is not his Senate, but our Senate, and that each senator is entitled to one vote? Roberts will surely want his role in this proceeding to be viewed as fair and correct by historians and not simply compliant to McConnell.

Even if the Senate does not vote to remove Trump from office, we are entitled to know that all the relevant evidence and witnesses were presented for our evaluation. Then we, as informed voters, will announce our verdict at the ballot box in November, not only for Trump, but also the senators up for reelection, most notably McConnell.

Hugh Smart, Santa Barbara