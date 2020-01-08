To the editor: A wiser man than President Trump once remarked that in warfare, “it is sometimes necessary to take the enemy into account.”

On Monday, the L.A. Times printed an article on the shoes that have already dropped after Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani was killed Jan. 3 in a U.S. drone strike; I fear more are to come.

We have yet to hear an explanation for this act that makes sense in the cold light of day. The administration’s contradictory and Orwellian justifications are on par with its innumerable dubious, unsubstantiated, self-serving claims over the past three years and leave an abiding impression of “ready, shoot, aim.”

Whatever else may come, it already appears that, in the words of another — also wiser — man, the assassination of Suleimani is “worse than a crime, it is a blunder.”

John Morgan, La Cañada Flintridge

To the editor: A bad guy was killed. Comments swirl over whether this act endangers the United States. Trump’s fitness to serve as commander in chief has been both supported and challenged.

Killing one man does not diminish any danger to our nation, but rather it has put Americans and our allies at greater risk. Iran’s capabilities are unchanged. What has changed is the anger toward America.

We are committing thousands of troops to the Middle East. All of this does not demonstrate strength, but rather recklessness and lack of strategic thinking. We are a divided nation at home. We have a budget deficit that could further skyrocket as events around the world spiral out of control.

Trump is damaging America and endangering our future. We cannot continue to sit idly by.

Sid Pelston, Marina del Rey

To the editor: The demand by the Iraqi government for withdrawal of all foreign troops in response to Suleimani’s death should be met with relief. This will truly provide us cover to exit this quagmire gracefully instead of with our tail between our legs.

History has shown us that the Middle East will likely remain in turmoil for decades if not centuries to come. Our continued presence there only stokes enmity against us.

Let’s have the wisdom to leave when we are still able.

John T. Chiu, Newport Beach

To the editor: Most Americans suffer from selective historic amnesia.

In 1953, the democratically elected prime minister of Iran, Mohammad Mossadegh, was overthrown by the CIA and British intelligence operatives after he moved to nationalize the country’s oil industry. In Mossadegh’s place the U.S. and Great Britain installed the Western-friendly autocrat Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, also known as the shah of Iran.

After 26 years of brutal oppression, the Iranians finally took their country back in 1979.

Now, Trump has ordered the assassination of one of their military leaders. Is it any wonder why they hate the interventionist Washington policies that have made their lives miserable?

Mark Gillson, Los Angeles