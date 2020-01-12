Letters to the Editor: Royals everywhere should follow Meghan and Harry into obscurity

To the editor: Is the recent announcement that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, intend to distance themselves from the British monarchy the first step in assigning all remaining monarchies to their rightful place in the trash heap of history?

While the surviving monarchies are primarily ceremonial, no one can deny that, similar to slavery, most such institutions were originally established and existed for centuries based on the ugly premise that one group of humans had the absolute right to rule over another group of humans. Like slavery, royal dominance was historically maintained by force as every king and queen had their own army.

Given the historical origins of most absolute monarchies and the fact that we fought two wars to get out from under the British throne, it is difficult to understand America’s continuing fascination and adulation for everything royal. Isn’t that a bit like celebrating the descendants of slave owners?

Gary Vogt, Menifee

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Meghan and Harry should break from royalty 100%. They are huge celebrities and do not need the adulation of the British public. They can support charities as two people who support themselves instead as royal marionettes.

The couple communicated their choice directly to the people instead of through royal channels, which shows their savvy. They have shown amazing courage and love.

Harry’s mother, Diana, would be proud.

Advertisement

Steven Ross, New York