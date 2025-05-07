Letters to the Editor: Readers mourn the loss of Will Rogers’ house and recall his best lines

To the editor: The loss of Will Rogers’ ranch house and homestead in the Palisades fire is deeply saddening ( “At historic home of Will Rogers, a painful question after fire: What comes next?” May 4). Rogers was a great American humorist and humanist whose folksy style would be welcome today. His Depression-era quip — “There’s as much money today as there ever was. Only fewer people have it” — is as relevant today as it was when he said it. I hope that his memory can continue to be honored on the property.

The eucalyptus trees that he had planted, unfortunately, may have been partly responsible for the loss of the ranch, since they are a very combustible species. Even though they are historically significant, it seems logical to replace them with a native tree such as coast live oak, which is fire resistant and provides great habitat for the local wildlife.

Tony Baker, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: I’m sorry to learn Rogers’ ranch house burned down. He is an important part of Americana, and staff writer Hailey Branson-Potts did a fine job of summarizing this amazing man’s legacy. A favorite quip of Rogers’ sticks with me: “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.”

Mark Salvaggio, Bakersfield