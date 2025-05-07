Letters to the Editor: Trump’s attempt to defund PBS and NPR is ‘a travesty’ for citizens

To the editor: I wonder what dark cave of misinformation President Trump lives in that makes him fear the cultural richness that PBS and NPR bring to our nation ( “Trump signs executive order directing federal funding cuts to PBS and NPR,” May 1). His lack of understanding of the service these agencies provide in times of disaster is either willful ignorance or worse — complete disregard for the citizens that he swore to protect in his oath upon his inauguration.

PBS and NPR exist because Congress recognized that an educated nation is a powerful nation. The educational and cultural programs provided by these entities are designed to make Americans aware of the abundant talent, patriotism and creativity of the American people. Children’s programs reach even the most education-adverse kids and teach them in ways that no lecture can penetrate. News programs provide essential information to citizens in the midst of natural disasters, particularly in rural communities. Destroying public services is a travesty.

Janet Sims, Newport Beach

To the editor: Can Trump explain to me how PBS’ “This Old House” is left-wing propaganda? Or perhaps he is offended by the various cooking shows that educate the viewer on cuisines of other cultures, or even the travel shows that show us how people in other countries live.

This kind of move will only add to the division we are now experiencing in this country. He needs to be held accountable — hopefully the courts can accomplish this.

Marilyn K. Brown, Beaumont, Calif.

To the editor: Public broadcasting stations are often the most dependable, especially in rural areas without great cell service or high-speed internet. They alert folks of potential weather disasters and much more.

But they also report facts without a provocative spin and actually educate folks young and old. The current president hates that. Presumably those who are ignorant are easier to fool?

Marcy Bregman, Agoura Hills