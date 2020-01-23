To the editor: Your one-sided call for Republican senators to be fair in the impeachment trial against President Trump overlooked the ethical challenges to the remaining four Democratic senators running for president.

These senators would much rather be in Iowa or New Hampshire, but have been forced off the campaign trail. They can solve this dilemma by doing the ethical thing and recusing themselves from acting as jurors.

Why? They have a direct conflict of interest in that they are applying for the job currently held by the person on trial. Their overwhelming goal of becoming president should disqualify them because with Trump out of the way, the path to a victory in November would become far easier.

While I don’t expect many, if any, senators to vote with independence, Sens. Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are precluded from doing so by their current candidacy (not to mention their donors, supporters and volunteers telling people that their primary goal is getting rid of Trump).

David G. Miller, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: Here’s the summary of a new movie script.

On his way to the Senate impeachment trial, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is struck by lightning, escapes injury but has an epiphany. He makes a deal with Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) that allows for Trump’s removal.

Then, the new president, Mike Pence, removes all of Trump’s corrupt advisors and Cabinet members and reinstates all foreign agreements that Trump had canceled. Civility comes back to the community of nations, McConnell and Pence are awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and we finally have fair elections in November.

The name of the movie: “Once Upon a Time in Washington.”

Marshall Yagan, Laguna Woods