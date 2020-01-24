Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Letters to the Editor: The Harvey Weinstein trial is Exhibit A for why women don’t come forward

Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Jan. 22 for opening arguments in his rape and sexual assault trial.
(Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images)
Jan. 24, 2020
3 AM
Share

To the editor: So the rich and powerful Harvey Weinstein has managed to put together an expensive defense team to try to undermine the credibility of his sexual assault accusers. The women he allegedly abused now must face more torture because they finally found the courage to accuse him formally.

And people wonder why it is so difficult for victims to come forward to confront their abusers.

The fact is, if even one of Weinstein’s many accusers is telling the truth, he belongs behind bars (along with so many other rich and powerful men who have been playing this game with impunity for as long as anyone can remember).

The list of abusers is long. Some get caught. Some get punished. And, some manage to to get away with it.

Advertisement

Isn’t this a lovely story?

Diana Wolff, Rancho Palos Verdes

OpinionLetters to the Editor
Newsletter
A cure for the common opinion

Get thought-provoking perspectives with our weekly newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement