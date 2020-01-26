Letters to the Editor: The Constitution has no workable remedy for a president who tells Congress ‘no’

To the editor: The framers of our Constitution were brilliant, but for all their efforts not to have a king in the U.S., they could not foresee one thing: a president who says no. (“After 13-hour session, Republicans OK rules for Trump impeachment trial over Democratic objections,” Jan. 21)

There are no teeth other than impeachment and removal to keep a recalcitrant president in line. Trump understands as only a bully can that “if I say no, what are they going to do, impeach me?”

Subpoenas have been served. Trump said no. Were he running a business, federal agents would have shown up at his offices armed with subpoenas and removed boxes and boxes of relevant documents.

Now, one might say a president deserves protection from this kind of raid. So, Trump gets subpoenas. He laughs at them. He says no.

Advertisement

And, there’s not a blessed thing Congress can do besides impeachment and removal.

Diane Cohen, Tarzana