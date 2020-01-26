Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Letters to the Editor: The Constitution has no workable remedy for a president who tells Congress ‘no’

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington on inauguration day, Jan. 20, 2017.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
Jan. 26, 2020
3 AM
Share

To the editor: The framers of our Constitution were brilliant, but for all their efforts not to have a king in the U.S., they could not foresee one thing: a president who says no. (“After 13-hour session, Republicans OK rules for Trump impeachment trial over Democratic objections,” Jan. 21)

There are no teeth other than impeachment and removal to keep a recalcitrant president in line. Trump understands as only a bully can that “if I say no, what are they going to do, impeach me?”

Subpoenas have been served. Trump said no. Were he running a business, federal agents would have shown up at his offices armed with subpoenas and removed boxes and boxes of relevant documents.

Now, one might say a president deserves protection from this kind of raid. So, Trump gets subpoenas. He laughs at them. He says no.

Advertisement

And, there’s not a blessed thing Congress can do besides impeachment and removal.

Diane Cohen, Tarzana

OpinionLetters to the Editor
Newsletter
A cure for the common opinion

Get thought-provoking perspectives with our weekly newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement