Letters to the Editor: Without a guilty verdict, no one can say Kobe Bryant committed sexual assault

To the editor: I don’t know if Kobe Bryant was a rapist. I don’t know if his accuser was telling the truth. The only thing I know for certain is that I cannot know these things because I wasn’t there the night in question in 2003. (“For survivors of sexual assault, Kobe Bryant’s legacy is complicated,” Feb. 4)

Apparently, however, there is one person other than Bryant or his accuser who does know for sure, and that is Abigail Disney, who flat-out said that Bryant “was a rapist” and told the rest of us to “deal with it.”

For Disney or anyone else to level such a charge, she must have incontrovertible proof that Bryant is a rapist, which in turns prompts the question, how does she know this? What evidence does she have?

One of two things must be true: Disney knows of evidence that proves Bryant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt but she chose to withhold it, or she has no such evidence and is labeling Bryant a rapist anyway.

Neither scenario paints her in a good light.

Ron Richards, Los Angeles

To the editor: I was glad to read an article on the front page about sexual assault survivors struggling with Bryant’s legacy.

This issue will never go away, and it is important that it is addressed. Doing so does not detract from the positive embrace of all those who perished in the helicopter crash, an event that seems to have united Angelenos — not an easy feat.

Ruth Kramer Ziony, Los Feliz