Op-Ed: Which president had a dog named Satan? Find out by taking our presidential trivia quiz

1. Which president had the biggest feet, wearing a size 14 shoe?
a) Barack Obama b) Theodore Roosevelt c) Warren G. Harding d) Bill Clinton
2. Which president had a dog named Satan?
a) Richard Nixon b) John Adams c) John Tyler d) Thomas Jefferson
3. Which president liked his cottage cheese with ketchup?
a) Richard Nixon b) Franklin D. Roosevelt c) Chester A. Arthur d) Dwight D. Eisenhower
4. Which president never married?
a) Chester A. Arthur b) Franklin Pierce c) Millard Fillmore d) James Buchanan
5. Which president got married in the White House?
a) Andrew Jackson b) Theodore Roosevelt c) Chester A. Arthur d) Grover Cleveland
6. Which president turned to jelly beans when he quit smoking (and continued to enjoy them for the rest of his life)?
a) Franklin D. Roosevelt b) Ronald Reagan c) George W. Bush d) George H. W. Bush
7. Which two former presidents died on the Fourth of July in the same year?
a) John Adams and Thomas Jefferson in 1826 b) Benjamin Harrison and William McKinley in 1901 c) Ulysses S. Grant and Chester A. Arthur in 1886 d) John Tyler and Martin Van Buren in 1862
8. Which American university granted degrees to seven presidents (more than any other school)?
a) University of Virginia b) Yale c) Harvard d) Princeton
9. Which president had ponies named Mason and Dixon?
a) Abraham Lincoln b) Andrew Johnson c) Millard Fillmore d) Ulysses S. Grant
10. Which president gave the White House its name (previously it had been known as the President’s Palace, the President’s House and the Executive Mansion)?
a) Abraham Lincoln b) Millard Fillmore c) Warren Harding d) Theodore Roosevelt
11. Which president started his day with a morning ‘gill’ of hard cider for breakfast?
a) George Washington b) John Adams c) James Buchanan d) Martin Van Buren
12. Which state has produced the most presidents, with eight having been born there?
a) Ohio b) California c) Massachusetts d) Virginia
13. Which president is known for eating seven (or 10 or 11) almonds while he worked in the evenings?
a) Barack Obama b) Jimmy Carter c) William McKinley d) Gerald Ford
14. Who was the shortest president at 5 feet 4?
a) James Polk b) James Madison c) Benjamin Harrison d) John Quincy Adams
15. Who was the tallest president at 6 feet 4?
a) Donald Trump b) Barack Obama c) Abraham Lincoln d) Lyndon B. Johnson
Answers:
1-c, 2-b, 3-a, 4-d, 5-d, 6-b, 7-a, 8-c, 9-c, 10-d, 11-b, 12-d, 13-a, 14-b, 15-c