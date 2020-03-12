Letters to the Editor: Why is no one held accountable for California’s bullet train?

To the editor: Here we go again. There’s another problem with the so-called bullet train, this time with workers who say they were discouraged from flagging flaws.

Vastly over budget and horrendously behind schedule, still this project goes on and on. It seems that no one is ever held to account for the mistakes and general incompetence. Just imagine what this money could do for our schools or infrastructure.

The whole project should be abandoned, and every one involved in this fiasco should be held accountable. All I can do is cry over it.

George Gawlik, Van Nuys

Advertisement

..

To the editor: As a longtime project superintendent of various construction ventures for the military, large cities from coast to coast, school districts and private companies both in the United States and abroad, I have yet to work on a project where there was not some supervisory personnel thinking they were being asked to perform tasks that they thought wrong or wasteful.

It’s just the nature of the game.

Allen F. Dziuk, Carlsbad