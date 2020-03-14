City Councilman John Lee, the indicted Englander’s ex-aide, should resign

To the editor: In your editorial on the federal corruption indictment of former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander, you note that City Councilman John Lee, Englander’s former chief of staff, “said he wasn’t aware of anything illegal” occurring during their trip to Las Vegas with a businessman, a lobbyist and a developer.

Let’s give Lee the benefit of the doubt and conclude that the then-chief of staff (who is supposed to know and plan every step that his boss undertakes) wasn’t aware of the envelope with money that the developer allegedly left in a bathroom for Englander.

But did the word “illegal” not occur to him when neither he nor Englander had to pay for the luxurious resort where they stayed? Did he not think of that when someone else paid thousands of dollars for drinks in the nightclub or for the escorts who allegedly entertained the men?

Several days ago when I voted, I didn’t know about this trip or the investigation, and Lee did. He should do the right thing and resign.

Nestor M. Fantini, Northridge

..

To the editor: The editorial on Englander’s indictment is unbelievably damning to Lee. I would hope this helps the election of Loraine Lundquist to Englander’s former seat, should that race go to a runoff.

Lundquist is a dedicated environmentalist of good temperament and ethics. My work with her on the Citizens’ Climate Lobby tells me she is the sort of person we want on the City Council.

Robin Doyno, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Once again that old adage is proving true: We have the best politicians money can (allegedly) buy.

Steve Leffert, Lake Balboa