Letters to the Editor: Don’t count on the coronavirus boosting Joe Biden and sinking Trump

To the editor: I hope columnist Virginia Heffernan is right that voters are tired of President Trump’s wild ride and want to replace him with Joe Biden, the former vice president whose campaign slogan might as well be, “Make America boring again.”

I suspect, however, that the coronavirus crisis will be to Biden what the 1979 Iran hostage-taking was to President Jimmy Carter: It helped him beat back a progressive primary challenger, but helped Ronald Reagan defeat him.

Biden is a tired, elderly man known for his verbal gaffes and lately for his memory lapses. He went to South Carolina and announced he was running for the wrong office, and at a Los Angeles rally he could not remember where his wife and his sister were standing.

I suspect he will be mincemeat in November for Trump and the Republican propaganda machine.

Advertisement

Mark Gabrish Conlan, San Diego

..

To the editor: I firmly support Sen. Bernie Sanders’ desire to stay in the Democratic presidential race. Not until we see the two front-runners stand toe to toe in the debate on March 15 will we be able to judge who best can lead our country and who can take down Trump.

The media tell us that one man’s nomination is inevitable. Isn’t that up to the voters? People who have lost presidential elections say Sanders is not the strongest candidate. Why listen to them?

Advertisement

This race is not over. The people haven’t all voted. We have not yet had a one-on-one debate.

Yes, one man is in the lead, but the tables can turn. That’s up not to any party, but to the voters who will go to the polls in elections yet to come. This is too important a decision to leave up to the media and a party that has had a hard time nominating a winner in the past.

Let us choose the candidate we trust to get the job done.

Gale McNeeley, Santa Maria

..

To the editor: Some years ago, a political columnist posited a “canoe theory” of governing practiced by then-Gov. Jerry Brown: Paddle a little to the left, then a little to the right, and you stay straight down the middle.

Now that Biden, a moderate, looks like he will win the Democratic nomination, he should run as a canoe politician with the slogan, “Let the country and the world take a deep breath.”

Richard Holmen, Trabuco Canyon