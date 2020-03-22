Letters to the Editor: We don’t need checks for $1,200. We need toilet paper and hospital beds

To the editor: Economist James K. Galbraith is dead-on right about a government bailout that benefits primarily corporate shareholders and gives cash mainly to employed Americans.

I am a 70-year-old man with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. I don’t want $1,200 from the government. I want toilet paper and Kleenex and a hospital bed when and if I need one.

Instead of throwing that money off the back of a campaign train, President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin should spend it on beefing up our medical infrastructure.

Bob Warnock, Los Angeles

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Instead of a check for $1,200 to every American, why not send $2,500 to every person among the 4 in 10 that the Federal Reserve says would have trouble paying for a $400 emergency expense?

The total cost to the government would be about the same, and those who really need help would get twice as much money.

Glenn Shull, Los Angeles

Advertisement

..

To the editor: The proposed bailouts for companies aren’t what is needed, will not be very effective and are very shortsighted. The $1 trillion that is to be spent should be directed exclusively at combating the coronavirus.

If you have a headache, you don’t go to the pharmacy and buy motor oil.

Fred Lakey, Los Angeles