Letters to the Editor: Gavin Newsom’s eviction delay policy is fair to renters and landlords

To the editor: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s delay on evictions is a measured response to a critical problem.

The governor has given short-term relief to tenants because of the COVID-19 crisis without providing carte blanche for widespread abuse. Most of my landlord friends and I are working with our struggling tenants to create mutually agreeable arrangements.

Keep in mind that property owners still have to pay for water, repairs, insurance, real estate taxes and mortgage payments, all of which can be very expensive. Can you imagine another industry that has to provide free services? Consider if supermarkets were required to provide food without payment for an indeterminable number of months.

Many rental property owners have saved and invested their money, played by the rules, and depend upon these rentals for their own immediate survival or retirement. They do not want vacancies or evictions, but they cannot survive by providing free or heavily discounted housing indefinitely, and unfortunately, the threat of eviction is a necessary tool.

Advertisement

Given the dire circumstances faced by all parties, Newsom’s policy is fair to all.

Daniel Post, Culver City

..

To the editor: I understand the concerns of the L.A. Times Editorial Board for people who live paycheck to paycheck and may be evicted from their homes for lack of rent payment. But what about the landlord who relies on rental income to live?

Advertisement

The majority of my income comes from an eight-unit rental property in Boyle Heights. I still need to pay for water, property taxes, insurance, upkeep and maintenance, among other expenses to keep the apartments functioning.

The editorial board needs to be responsible in its recommendations to include downstream implications and solutions for all involved.

Gail Feuerstein, Irvine