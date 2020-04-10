Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Op-Ed: Here’s how the coronavirus has changed the lives of Americans across the country

Illustration for “Dispatches from the pandemic” op-ed piece for Sunday, March 29, 2020
(Camily Tsai/For The Times)
April 10, 2020
2:58 PM
Across the nation and the world, lives have been drastically altered by coronavirus. In our series “Dispatches From the Pandemic,” we feature the stories of some of them.

We’ve heard from emergency room doctors who are caring for patients despite their fears, people struggling to make their mortgage payments and college students whose plans have been put on hold. You can read all of those stories below.

If you have something to say about how the outbreak has affected your work, your family or your life (in 400 words or fewer), please tell us here.

