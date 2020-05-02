Letters to the Editor: Yes, Democrats will brush off the Joe Biden assault allegation

To the editor: Democrats have watched these past three years as supporters of President Trump and Republicans in general ignored the credible sexual assault allegations against their leader. Since it hasn’t bothered the GOP crowd, why should an allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden bother the Democrats?

First and foremost, we Democrats are finished with being our own worst enemies. Holding our politicians to higher standards than the GOP has always been our party’s downfall, and we are through with it. The purity tests that we have imposed on ourselves are a thing of the past.

On his worst day, Biden is a magnitude of infinity better than Trump. Republicans can try to blow this issue into something on par with Trump’s myriad travesties, but it’s not going to work.

John Reed, Hemet

..

To the editor: The Democratic Party has become the party of hypocrites and a profound disappointment to me.

When then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused in 2018 of sexual assault that allegedly took place in the 1980s, Democrats said that women had a right to be heard and made sure that his accuser stated her case. But now that one of their own has been accused, Democrats appear unwilling to give Biden’s accuser Tara Reade the same respect.

The Democrats are hammering the final nails into their political coffin, giving Trump four more years.

JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater, Fla.

..

To the editor: Republicans have proved that bragging about grabbing women by their genitals is not disqualifying for president.

Biden should add one more name to his short list of female vice presidential candidates: Stormy Daniels. I’m sure Trump wouldn’t mind this name coming up again every day until November.

If she is selected, well, we have done dumber things as a country.

Dennis Peters, Laguna Beach