Letters to the Editor: Gov. Newsom’s lockdown has saved lives. That alone justifies it

To the editor: Your editorial on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, which offered praise and criticism, was fair. Your description of his leadership and out-front decision-making make up for the valid criticisms that follow regarding several examples of “inattention to process.”

Frankly, I am in favor of living to be able to criticize the governor over details at this later date.

Of interest as well, however, was the letter you printed the same day that offered only criticism. Your editorial notes that “there are people alive today because of Newsom’s expeditious action,” while the reader’s letter says that the “economic apocalypse” has been caused by a shutdown that was “not rational or justified.” The letter noted our low numbers of confirmed infections and deaths.

Well, had Newsom not taken his action, and the infections and deaths been many times higher, would this fellow have complained that Newsom acted too late? Probably — if, of course, he was still alive to make the complaint.

Advertisement

James Zimring, Tarzana

..

To the editor: Newsom has led us well? He continues to crush millions of livelihoods even after all of us together — not just the governor — have flattened the curve.

We have many unused hospital beds. We now know that most deaths are those with preexisting vulnerabilities. We can and must reopen more quickly, continue to aggressively protect the truly vulnerable and use the backstop of our substantial hospital capacity if rebounds occur.

Advertisement

Targeted protections are the answer, not the sledgehammer of general lockdowns. That our governor does not see this is a failure of leadership, not a success.

Steven L. Eggert, Sacramento

..

To the editor: Your editorial praising Newsom for his “tone of tough-but-necessary action” contrasts that with “the bumbling from the White House.”

Advertisement

However, the editorial notes that the governor has succeeded in part by no longer calling out the president on Twitter and instead praising him at a time “when the state desperately needs federal assistance.”

It’s disgusting enough to think a governor has to do things like that to ensure a working relationship with the president. But to see it casually in print is really disheartening.

Ted Bacino, Palm Springs

..

Advertisement

To the editor: We are very fortunate to have a real leader who has kept us informed and taken the appropriate steps to save thousands of lives and support those in need.

Compared to the incompetence of other governors and our president, I can only imagine the worst could have happened to 40 million Californians.

As President Franklin D. Roosevelt said during the Great Depression, it is “action, action” we need, and thank God we have a governor who has done us right. I have full confidence he will continue to do so.

Howard Schecter, Hawthorne

