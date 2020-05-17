Letters to the Editor: Democrats should expand and pack the court if justices put Trump above the law

To the editor: I read UC Berkeley School of Law dean Erwin Chemerinsky’s op-ed article and concluded that if the U.S. Supreme Court finds that President Trump is indeed above the law and has immunity from investigation while in office, the court must be enlarged in order to handcuff the current conservative majority.

We the people cannot sit idly by and give these justices a pass if they provide this president a degree of protection to which he is not entitled. Common sense tells us that if no one else is above the law, why should he be?

Enlarging or shrinking any federal court is for Congress and the president to decide, so this is not a constitutional question. It does mean, however, that former Vice President Joe Biden must be elected in November so this much-needed house cleaning can get underway.

Some may blanch at such blatant nerve to pack the court, but I have learned from the very best: Mitch McConnell. The Senate majority leader has packed the federal courts with Trump appointees, some of them rated as unqualified, and refused even to give President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland the benefit of a hearing.

A note to McConnell: What goes around, comes around.

Muriel Schuerman, Downey

To the editor: As a retired lawyer, I am pained by writing what follows: It is apparent that Trump doesn’t believe the law applies to him.

And why should he? His handpicked Roy Cohn, Atty. Gen. William Barr, is apparently working for him, as demonstrated by his interference in the Michael Flynn plea deal and Roger Stone’s sentencing. Barr misrepresented the findings in former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report to the American people.

Furthermore, members of the conservative Federalist Society now make up the majority on the Supreme Court. It’s no wonder that Trump conducts himself without regard for the Constitution or the rule of law.

Denis Robinson, Winnetka

