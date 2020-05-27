Letters to the Editor: The ‘Karen’ meme is sexist. Why not change it to ‘Donald’?

To the editor: I agree with columnist Robin Abcarian that the “darkly funny” Karen meme is a good takedown of social privilege, but it is more than a little tinged with sexism. Why is this obnoxious, entitled white person always female?

Look at the description: A Karen “demands the world exists according to her standards, with little or no regard for others, and she is willing to risk or demean others to achieve her ends.”

Oh my gosh — it’s a Donald!

Jeanne Nelson, Laguna Niguel

To the editor: I guess I’m in the “demanding to speak to the manager” category, although I’m really asking.

Karen is my given name. To my knowledge, the name is Danish and means “clear light.” I was named for Karen Blixen, better known as Isak Dinesen, author of “Out of Africa.”

I became an ardent supporter of social justice when I was 12 years old, having read an article in Look magazine about segregation in the country I had been raised to be so proud of. I dedicated my entire working life to programs designed to teach and help the poorest families get the education and skills necessary to make their way out of poverty.

I pursued the study of higher consciousness in order to make the world a better place by becoming as good a person as I can be. I have been and continue to be committed to being a clear light of goodness, kindness and mercy to the end of my days.

I am grief stricken that Abcarian writes approvingly of dragging my name through the mud.

Karen Robinson-Stark, Pasadena

To the editor: I promise that not every Karen is a “Karen.”

I try to laugh at the Karen meme, but it’s not the greatest name to have these days. The best birthday wish I got from someone this year was addressed to “Karen (no NOT a Karen).”

Karen Lindell, Beverly Hills