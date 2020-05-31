Letters to the Editor: Stacey Abrams lost in Georgia, but she could lift Biden as his VP.

To the editor: I like what columnist Jonah Goldberg has to say about Joe Biden’s potential picks for vice president, yet I disagree with his assessment of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

He writes that Abrams lost the election in 2018 because she “wasn’t good enough.” Good enough for what? To carry the state of Georgia or to serve as vice president? I have read of several problems with Georgia’s 2018 election, including allegations of voter suppression and questionable voting machines.

Abrams is a winner. I believe in my heart she is exactly what the American people need in a vice president, and she would rocket Biden to victory in November.

Maybe it behooves Goldberg to take a second look at Abrams and her qualifications.

Lynda Obershaw, Pasadena