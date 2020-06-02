Letters to the Editor: Whites finally see the truth: Radical action on police brutality is overdue

To the editor: Generations of white Americans have been brainwashed to accept the axiom that municipal police officers must be protected from aggressive oversight. When our neighbors of color complained about unfair treatment at the hands of cops, not enough of us believed them. (“‘Sometimes peaceful is not enough’: L.A. protesters explain why they hit the streets,” May 31)

But, with smartphones now routinely recording police-civilian interactions, it has become clear that these stories weren’t just true, but actually commonplace.

Whether it’s the removal of rogue cops or improved training (or both), this country needs a universal solution. We can no longer feign ignorance of this scourge against our citizenry.

I was a Vietnam-era Army military police officer. When I mustered out, I decided against a police career because I didn’t like the “us vs. them” cop mentality in the U.S. This old, white, ex-MP believes radical action is overdue.

Spike Tucker, Lompoc

To the editor: On April 30, 1992, I watched a building on 7th Street and Union Avenue burn on live television. Inside this building was my mother’s store, a small snack shop, my family’s only livelihood.

The building was insured, yes, but that did not protect the tenants. My immigrant mother either did not know about that, or she did not have the means to pay for tenants’ insurance. The federal Small Business Administration loan was offered with strict rules for when, where and how the money could be used; my mother defaulted on her loan, and her credit became unsalvageable.

The members of my family have never discussed the trauma of this day.

To the protesters: Trust me, I am with you. I am just as enraged at the death of not only George Floyd but countless black lives lost and hurt by police brutality. But please know the consequences of violence exhibited over the weekend can inflict further injustice on people whose stories will never go viral.

They have no slogan to chant or anyone marching on their behalf.

Minah Yeo, Los Angeles