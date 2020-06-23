Letters to the Editor: Firing of U.S. attorney is another attempt by Trump to weaken democracy

To the editor: After the removal of five executive-branch inspectors general in a span of six weeks, and more recently after the firing of Geoffrey Berman, arguably the most important U.S. attorney investigating the White House, who is left to protect the American people from our corrupt president and his minions?

The unconstitutional and inhumanitarian acts by this administration will continue unabated. I despair for my children and grandchildren. We are fast losing our democratic republic to President Trump and the people who worship him.

Nancy Gross, San Diego

To the editor: Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York whose office had been investigating the president and his allies, was fired. This follows a familiar pattern in this administration.

Here, the president’s strategy was to remove Berman while avoiding the appearance that he was getting rid of someone who refused to be his lapdog. To accomplish that objective, Atty. Gen. William Barr sought to have Berman resign and offered him a new position. Berman refused, but Barr did not have the authority to fire him.

Instead, Barr sought to insult Berman publicly and announced that the president was firing Berman. Trump stated he was not involved and that this was up to Barr.

Does anyone really believe Barr would engage in such an action without being directed by Trump? This is another step toward dictatorship.

Sid Pelston, Marina del Rey