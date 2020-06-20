Op-Ed: Does Barr have the legal authority to dump the Manhattan U.S. attorney?

The announcement late Friday from Atty. Gen. William Barr seemed unequivocal. The U.S. attorney in Manhattan, Geoffrey Berman, would resign. The prosecutor had long been in the administration’s sights, having directed investigations into President Trump’s inner circle and guided the successful prosecution of Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

But soon after the resignation was announced, Berman issued a statement of his own. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position,” Berman said.

The stunning standoff between Barr and Berman raises bedrock questions of constitutional power and will quickly give rise to a dizzying array of legal and practical maneuvers.

The nature of the firing wasn’t particularly notable. When my time to leave my office as U.S. attorney (I served in the Western District of Pennsylvania) came, I was similarly “told” about my own resignation. It’s Berman’s resistance that is remarkable — and a sign of the strange times in which we find ourselves.

For alumni of the Department of Justice, Berman’s shot across the bow was a thrilling moment. For many months, DOJ alumni have been heartsick over the department’s malfeasance and the attorney general’s seeming willingness to be used as a tool of the president.

Berman’s statement noted that he was appointed by the judges of his district and would not be stepping down until a presidentially appointed successor was in place. He then followed it with the more pointed notice that “[u]ntil then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption.”

That declaration sets the stage for a complicated legal battle. Berman is unusual among U.S. attorneys in having been appointed by the judges of his district under a statute, 28 U.S.C. 546, that says he may serve until a new U.S. attorney is nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

An opinion from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Legal Counsel dating to the 1970s says that the attorney general cannot fire U.S. attorneys appointed that way, but that the president can do so. It seems likely that Barr will now urge Trump to fire Berman, and he probably won’t need much prompting.

But here’s the rub. The courts have never ruled on whether a president can fire a §546 appointee. That sets the stage for a court battle, in which we should expect the DOJ to argue, once again, that the president has to have this power under the theory of a — you guessed it — unitary executive.

As much as I’d like to see Berman’s investigations continue, I actually think the administration has a strong constitutional case. A court shouldn’t be able to keep the president from firing a U.S. attorney. The notion of rogue U.S. attorneys charting their own courses over the objection of the president is problematic on a number of levels. But it’s a rich legal question and, most importantly for the current situation, likely will take time for the courts (including potentially the Supreme Court ) to sort out.

Moreover, the DOJ’s record of bad faith and heavy-handedness is not likely to serve it well when it asks the court to oust a prosecutor directing multiple investigations into Trump and his circle.

And most critically, time is on Berman’s side. It’s a gorgeous reversal of the dynamic that Trump has so frequently exploited by running to court with lousy arguments that nevertheless buy him the time he needs on the political front.

Here time could mean the ability to develop cases implicating Trump. And every day the office continues its digging, the president will be tying himself in angry knots.

The next move will almost certainly involve both Berman and the DOJ heading to the courthouse — and probably separate courthouses. Berman will likely file in Manhattan, the DOJ in Washington, D.C.

But here is the critical stress point: The DOJ is likely to ask for a preliminary injunction that will allow the attorney general to remove Berman from office while the court decides who should win. That will require the DOJ to show that its case is strong on the merits, and that the department would be harmed in the interim if the court kept the status quo.

If the court declines to grant such relief, the slog of litigation will begin, with Berman in office and presiding over investigations the administration might like to quash. The court battles could extend his tenure past the election (though his Washington bosses would certainly try to make it impossible for him to do his job in practical ways, like refusing to grant wiretap requests).

And if he makes it past the election, the legal outcome of the cases will matter less than the months of continued investigation that Berman will have secured. For a Justice Department and president who have shamelessly manipulated the legal system to their political ends, that would be a form of rich justice.

