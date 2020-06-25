Letters to the Editor: Gov. Newsom should not have rushed to reopen California’s economy

To the editor: The Los Angeles Times quotes Gov. Gavin Newsom as saying about the troubling surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases, “Those that suggest we’re out of the woods, those that suggest this somehow is going to disappear, these numbers tell a very, very different and sobering story.”

Someone should introduce the governor to a guy named Gavin Newsom, the man who caved to political pressure last month and allowed a broad reopening of the state despite increasing cases, and who mandated mask-wearing statewide only last week despite ample evidence that masks help slow transmission of COVID-19.

James Chaneske, Tarzana

To the editor: I used to enjoy having a smoke in the bar when I was knocking a couple of drinks back while watching a football game.

Then the Legislature determined that my smoking could endanger the health of staff and other patrons. A law was passed, and now I have to smoke outside. I’m actually OK with that.

For those who claim they shouldn’t have to wear a face covering during the COVID-19 emergency, get over yourselves. Don’t give me any nonsense about “personal choice” or “individual rights.”

Do the right thing. Wear a face covering. Otherwise, go outside with the smokers and stop endangering others’ health.

Jan Hansen, Los Angeles

To the editor: If the L.A. Times is looking to blame someone for the surge in coronavirus cases, you might consider looking at yourself in the mirror along with the scores of pandering politicians who praised the demonstrations that took place after the killing of George Floyd.

If you genuinely believed that the COVID-19 crisis was real, and if you genuinely believed that mass gatherings were dangerous, then you should have discouraged the protests. So, as cases surge, hospitalizations increase and deaths mount, your paper, along with pandering politicians, are culpable.

I never believed the lockdowns should have lasted as long as they did (a more targeted approach may have been just as effective), but what unnerves me is your slanted reporting. We were slammed for going to the beach or getting a haircut — but it was OK for many thousands of people to protest?

Arne Beruldsen, Laguna Hills

To the editor: There’s the saying, “If the people lead, the leaders will follow.” The Black Lives Matter movement provides a great illustration of his dictum.

Now, the people must lead our leaders by dealing decisively and resolutely with the coronavirus pandemic. Lead them by example. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash your hands frequently.

Ignore the anti-science people who refuse to do this. Don’t lecture them or try to shame them. They have decided to fly in the face of logic, and they will not be educated. Take care of yourself and the ones you love.

If enough of us set the example, the leaders will follow.

Gary George, Cherry Valley, Calif.