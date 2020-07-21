Letters to the Editor: From dozens of Latinos to thousands: Finally, a UC student body like California

To the editor: As a Latino UCLA alumnus, I was heartened by the news that Latinos are the largest ethnic group of newly admitted students at the University of California for fall 2020.

More than half a century ago, when I entered UCLA in 1965, there were fewer than 50 Latino students enrolled, mainly of Mexican descent. Contrast that with, according to figures in your article, more than 2,000 offered admission as Bruins this fall.

Kudos to the UC’s outreach system for its recruiting efforts that resulted in its most diverse freshman class ever. It’s about time that California’s premier higher education system begins to reflect the demographics of the state.

Augie Medina, South Pasadena

To the editor: UC is to be congratulated for raising the number of Latinx students to 36% of the people offered admission this fall. However, it should be noted that the number of Latinx students at UC San Diego should be increased from its dismal 23%.

At the University of Texas in El Paso, Latinx students make up around 80% of the student body. These are students who go on to become nurses, engineers, mathematicians, computer scientists and more.

More Latinx people should be admitted at UCSD, as San Diego has large Latinx and Black communities, where students can live at home and not pay large dorm fees that can saddle them with debt after graduation.

I am also proud that the UC Board of Regents will be supporting a state constitutional amendment to repeal Proposition 209, which banned affirmative action in education and has hurt students of color.

Roger Quesada, San Diego

