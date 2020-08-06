Letters to the Editor: Heads up, Joe Biden — Kamala Harris has always been campaigning for her next job

To the editor: It is hard to see Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris as truly hailing from California vis-a-vis the speculation of whether Joe Biden will pick her as the vice presidential nominee.

We elected Harris to be our senator. I am guessing that when she got to Washington and was sworn in, before she set up her office, she started running for president.

I read the L.A. Times daily and have yet to notice what our junior senator has done for California or for the country. The malicious machine working to reelect President Trump will have a field day with this.

If Harris treats being vice president as she has her current position, Biden will have a hard time finding her in town as she will be off campaigning for his job.

Phyllis Specht, Pasadena

To the editor: Republicans are blasting possible VP choice Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) for being too sympathetic to the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

These people will vote for Trump, who has lavished praise on such authoritarians as Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines and Kim Jong Un of North Korea. Trump even allegedly encouraged Xi to build concentration camps for Uighurs in China.

Any Republican who rips Bass for kind words about Castro but supports Trump is a total hypocrite.

Bruce Janger, Santa Monica

To the editor: The brouhaha over Bass’ remarks from 10 years ago concerning Scientology only serve to highlight her naivete when it comes to presidential politics.

Had she been thinking ahead, she would have arranged to have had a tryst with an adult-film actor and bragged about grabbing individuals by their crotch. She even failed to smear minorities as criminals and rapists.

Clearly, Bass is out of her element. The introduction of someone with values into this race would violently throw out of alignment the aggregate moral profile we’ve come to associate with presidential elections.

Ronald O. Richards, Los Angeles

To the editor: Watching a 77-year-old white man from his chair on high casually biding his time while choosing from a group of auditioning woman is not a good look.

Time to make up your mind, Mr. Vice President.

Jim Abrahams, Santa Monica