Letters to the Editor: Trump is again trying to save us from a crisis he created. Don’t fall for it

To the editor: President Trump is again challenging the collective intelligence of the American people with his executive orders on economic relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republicans did not participate in good faith in negotiations to craft the critically needed COVID-19 relief package from Congress. The inflexibility of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows seemed scripted to set the stage for Trump to again denigrate the federal legislative process, and further inflate his autocratic self-image.

Early on, the president chose to politicize this dire national health emergency, and to act only in his best interest. These latest “failed negotiations” again illustrate how Trump schemes to create devastating problems, just so he can then “solve” them and try to look like a hero.

But the American people are not as stupid as Trump thinks we are. At least, I certainly hope we are not.

Maggie O’Rourke, La Crescenta

To the editor: Is there no bar low enough for Trump and his minions to slither beneath?

It is not enough that he has lied his way through his four years of the presidency (and he called Hillary Clinton a liar); now he wants to barter with the American public by promising to “waive” the payroll taxes deferred by his executive order if he is reelected in November.

He thinks Americans are as easily duped as unsuspecting fish are to the fisherman’s colorful fly dangling provocatively in the water.

Not only that, but he continues to try to impose his view of leadership (taken heavily from the book of despots) upon us despite our traditions and the Constitution. I would, as my grandmother used to say, “drink muddy water and sleep in a hollow log” rather than allow this man the privilege of sitting in our White House for another four years.

I just pray enough of us don’t get hooked by his new shiny object.

Scarlett Finney, Long Beach

To the editor: For all of you Democrats who are complaining that the executive orders signed by Trump are illegal because he took an action the Constitution clearly allocates to the legislative branch, I have one word for you: DACA.

Joseph Schillmoeller, Gardena