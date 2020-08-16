Op-Ed: How we can get kids back to school safely during the pandemic

Tuesday is the first day of school for nearly 700,000 students in Los Angeles Unified. Not one of them will be in a classroom.

They need to be, for both educational and social reasons. But the question is how to get them there safely. Health practices — spreading desks apart, wearing masks, washing hands, using electrostatic cleaning and upgrading HVAC systems — are crucial, but they won’t be enough.

That’s why Los Angeles Unified is launching a new effort that, with the support of world-class universities, a technology giant, innovative testing providers and health insurers, will deliver a robust system of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing to serve all in the school community.

The Reopening Schools Safely initiative, which we are launching this week, brings together the scientific expertise of UCLA, Stanford and Johns Hopkins University. Microsoft is providing analytic tools to manage the workflow and draw insights from the data. A number of testing labs will provide timely results at a cost that makes testing feasible. And health insurers Anthem and HealthNet are providing financial support and helping connect the health effects of the virus with the testing program.

We will pursue this in a measured fashion. To start, we will focus on carefully fine-tuning systems and operational logistics. Then, we hope to begin providing regular tests to staff who have opted to conduct their remote classes from classrooms on our campuses.

Teachers and staff working at LAUSD campuses will have access to child care, and we will regularly test those children as well.

We don’t know, of course, when students will be able to return to campus. But when they do, we expect to have testing up and running for staff and students. Once we have established a baseline, sample testing based on epidemiological models will be done for each cohort of staff and students. Family members who have symptoms of COVID-19, as well as the family members of any students or staff who test positive, will also be tested.

Some parents may at first be reluctant to send children back to school. But as families become more confident that campuses are diligently monitoring the virus, we expect them to return. And if just 5% more families are comfortable with the risk of their child returning to school, that’s an additional 25,000 students who will be attending schools in Los Angeles each day with a better chance to learn.

Why is a school district doing this? Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary actions.

Schools, especially those in urban areas, are the front lines for dealing with societal issues — from poverty and childhood hunger to mental health and racial inequality. COVID-19 has exacerbated all of those and added its own new challenges. The virus is having a disproportionate impact on the families in LAUSD schools, 80% of whom live in poverty.

The testing and contact-tracing effort we are launching in public schools is unprecedented, and we know there will be unanticipated challenges.

Since school facilities closed last spring, scientists have learned a lot more about the novel coronavirus. It’s more contagious than they initially thought. People without symptoms can transmit the virus. Children can carry and spread the virus. And we know that reopening schools will significantly increase interaction between children and adults from different families and different generations.

A 3,000-student high school touches the lives of 100,000 people across the community. If a student or teacher tests positive, classmates and staff can be quickly isolated and monitored. Contact can be made with others in the school community, including family members. Testing the few has the potential to protect the many.

We expect our program to provide broad public health benefits along with the significant educational benefits of getting students safely back to school sooner.

An effort like this is not simple and the scale is daunting. If it was easy, it would have been done already. But if it works, it can be a model for other school districts and communities across the country.

Testing and contact tracing will cost money. The effort in Los Angeles Unified will cost about $300 per student over the course of a year to test students and staff regularly, as well as family members of those who test positive or show symptoms of the virus. But that is a small fraction of the $17,000 that Californians invest each year to educate a student, and the dollars pale in comparison to the importance schools will play in reopening the world’s fifth-largest economy.

But this is about something that can’t be measured in dollars and cents; it’s about creating opportunity for children. A good education is the path out of poverty for many students and the promise of a better future for all of them.

The opportunity to use testing to get ahead of the virus was missed in January and again in May due to a lack of capacity. Families in California and across the country are now looking at weeks or even months more of shutdown to reduce the overall level of the virus so communities and schools can reopen.

This time we must be ready with testing and contact tracing.

Austin Beutner is superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.