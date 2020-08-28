Letters to the Editor: ‘Make America Normal Again’ is a stunningly ridiculous argument for Trump

To the editor: I’m not sure what planet Republican advisor Scott Jennings calls his home, but in our world, a new presidential scandal every day is not “normal.” (“Here’s why, as a Republican, I’m heartened by the convention so far,” Opinion, Aug. 25)

It is not “normal” for a president to tell so many lies, so regularly, that it is not possible to believe anything he says. His “normal” is not trusting his own American advisors and taking the dubious word of Russia’s president on practically any subject.

No, Mr. Jennings, there is nothing about Donald Trump or his presidency that is “normal.” Nothing!

The next time the L.A. Times decides to have some ridiculous outpouring from Jennings on your opinion page, please make sure he has a dictionary and understands the definition of “normal.”

Maureen Herrod, Mission Viejo

..

To the editor: Jennings is correct that we all yearn for a return to normal. But that is never going to happen with Trump in the White House. There has never been a more divisive, insecure and self-absorbed president.

Unfortunately, while the Republicans have been successful in moving the needle to the right on a number of issues, they didn’t have the wisdom to put forth a better candidate, having instead become slavishly devoted to Trump and willing to ignore his constant failings and lies.

At least with former Vice President Joe Biden, we would have an adult in charge and someone who understands how to bring people together. I’ll take a tax increase over four more years of chaos, anxiety and international embarrassment any day.

James Maddox, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Jennings says that the “Democratic plan has always been to keep Trump bogged down in scandal to prevent the idea of his serving as president from becoming normal.”

Is Jennings claiming that the Democrats are inventing these scandals? Or is he saying that we should ignore the scandals and leave Trump alone so he can become a “normal” president?

Either way, Jennings would be wrong. The scandals are all of Trump’s own making, born out of his complete lack of a moral compass and his utter disregard for the rule of law. Democrats and others who still value our democracy are merely calling him out on his own actions.

Sorry, Mr. Jennings, Trump is incapable of being “normal.”

Art Verity, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: Telling folks that, yes, Trump is a jerk, but he does good stuff sometimes, doesn’t seem to me to be highly motivating for anyone to vote Republican.

Jennings’ loyalty to the GOP is touching, but it’s a loyalty to something that used to be.

Karen Robinson-Stark, Pasadena