Letters to the Editor: Bored by Biden? You should be exhilarated at the prospect of his presidency

To the editor: Nicholas Goldberg gives former Vice President Joe Biden due credit, but perhaps underestimates the impact of his potential presidency.

Call me nuts, but I find the prospect of a Biden presidency — with the restoration of decency, ethics and honesty — wildly exhilarating.

Just imagine a Democratic Congress and a Democratic president who will act boldly on the guidance of scientists to combat climate change and the coronavirus. Envision federal agencies headed by experienced leaders acting solely in the interests of the American people.

Conspiracy theories have indeed become tiresome; I can’t wait for a president who doesn’t continually retweet and mouth them.

The economy has crashed and burned under President Trump, exacerbating income, racial and social inequalities. Biden and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris have concrete plans to restore our nation to health.

Wendy Blais, North Hills